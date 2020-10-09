Calling all rural ladies! GLENRAC's annual Rural Women's Day will be hosted at Glen Dawn Woolshed, Glen Innes this year.
Coinciding with the United Nation's International Day of Rural Women, the event will be a celebration of the health, wealth and wellness of farming women across the district.
Financial adviser Ben Law will headline the event, Zooming in to the woolshed to advise attendees on how to achieve financial freedom using the five pillars of the Wealth Windmill - teaming, planning, protecting, focusing and growing.
"Financial freedom. It sounds like one of those terms bandied about by soy-latte-drinking city dwellers, or a fancy way of describing funding for your retirement, right? But the truth is, financial freedom is a concept any woman who wants to become financially successful must understand," Mr Law said.
Also presenting on the day will be local exercise physiologist and clinical Pilates teacher, Ellen Adams from Moveology New England, who will talk about the importance of strong female bodies and provide some exercises to improve desk posture for attendees to take home on the day.
Rural Adversity Mental Health Program Coordinator, Letitia Cross, will be on hand and HealthWISE primary health care nurse, Chris Connor, will advise ladies on the top tips for talking to their doctors.
International Rural Women's Day is on Thursday, October 15. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event has limited spaces. Please RSVP by October 13 on 02 6732 3443 or email glenrac@glenrac.org.au
