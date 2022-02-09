news, local-news, hsc result, atar, education, high achiever, student, glen innes, sophie mccormick

Glen Innes High School Year 12 student Sophie McCormick has started 2022 on a high after receiving an ATAR of 95.95 in her HSC. Dux of her school, Sophie worked hard throughout two years of senior study during a pandemic throughout her chosen electives of physics, chemistry and biology as well as advanced english. She also undertaken accelerated studies with both extension maths courses on offer as well as advanced maths, her determination and love of learning apparent in her HSC results. According to Sophie, it was by the 'grace of god' that she had ended her secondary studies with such high marks. "I am very excited to have received the ATAR and marks that I did for my HSC courses," Sophie said. "God was very gracious to me during this time." And the secret to her success? Prayer, and lots of it. "I truly believe that if God didn't want me to get the result that I did I wouldn't have done so well with my studies," Sophie said. Next year Sophie hopes to take some time out and work at the co educational Anglican Armidale School, more commonly known as TAS. "I'm really looking forward to moving to Armidale and am hoping to get trained up in ministry and continue glorifying god," Sophie sad. "Ministry is something that I really feel is something I need to be doing now that my studies have finished." Congratulations Sophie on such a wonderful result, and to all the students of Glen Innes High School.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/887bd88f-b775-4c0c-9bfa-565872fc899b_rotated_270.JPG/r0_575_3024_2284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg