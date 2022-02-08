Here's what the Glen Innes Show reminds me about

news, local-news,

It's show time again! I love the Glen Innes Show. It's a great time to grab a few friends and family and to enjoy so much what our region has to offer. If there is one word that sums up with I most love about the show it is 'creativity.' I love that there are so many people in this town who are able to take the things that surround us in the natural world, and mould the raw materials in all kinds of amazing ways. It hardly needs to be said that the world we live in is an amazing place. We are surrounded by beauty and wonder everywhere we turn. I love our landscapes with hills and trees and flowers. I love staring up at the sky, whether I am greeted by the beauty of a sunset rippling through the clouds, the majesty of a clear night sky, or simply the vast expanse of blue on a clear day. I love the flavours of the variety of foods which I find locally. I am utterly convinced that all of this and more is the gift of a creative God. He is a God so creative that an entire lifetime would not be long enough to explore the full variety of all that our tiny corner of the world has to offer. How much less could we exhaust the beauty of the whole of his creation!? When I walk into the show, I am reminded that humanity has been created to reflect this creative impulse of God. I am in awe of the ways in which people in town are able to shape the things they find in the world around them. I cannot capture the beauty of the landscape in picture as the painters and photographers of our town can. I cannot combine raw ingredients to create the flavours that I indulge in at Gourmet Fiesta tent each year. Nor can I breed the fleeces or grow the vegetables which adorn the pavilions watch year. Of course, I like to think there are ways in which I am gifted and creative. However my gifts are not the same as those shown is so many of the displays at our show. Nor would I want them to be. In fact, the variety of creative gifts with which humanity has been endowed by God only makes those things which I cannot do more wonderful to me. After all, we could hardly call is creativity if everyone who took the same raw materials simply imagined, and then shaped them into the same end product. Rather I see countless way in which others are creative and gifted in ways which I am not and I am drawn to something glorious. I see one further evidence of the creative genius of our God. A God who can wire billions of individual humans so that they can each look at the same world which we all inhabit, yet imagine an almost infinite number of ways in which it can be harnessed and shaped and moulded. So to those who are involved in organising the show, thank you for your work to create a space in which people's creativity can be showcased. To those who will display items in the show, thank you for the enjoyment which I know I will derive from your contributions. And as we enjoy the weekend ahead of us, let's not forget to thank God for the beauty which he has placed in every nook and cranny of his creation. And let's thank him for the creativity which he has gifted to each of us which enables us to find inexhaustible joy in the world around us.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/4a3d78de-c06f-4062-a08b-9c9ecb7411d2.jpg/r13_312_5986_3687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg