The environment around Glen Innes is a big winner with GLENRAC receiving $199,203 from the federal government's Healthy Rivers program. The group received two grants totaling $99,228 and $99,975 to revegetate areas around Glen Innes and improve the health of the headwaters of the Beardy and Severn rivers. The first grant will see 15,000 native species trees planted on at least 15 private properties. The natives planted will be ones found in two threatened ecological communities, New England Peppermint grassy woodlands and White Box-Yellow Box-Blakely's Red Gum grassy woodlands. The plantings will help manage surface water flow to help reduce soil erosion and see less sediment being deposited into waterways. The second grant will address stream bank and gully erosion at six locations covering 13 hectares. It will include stabilisation of streambanks, erosion control, fencing and revegetation, as well as improving water quality and the habitat in creeks and streams in river headwaters in the Murray-Darling Basin. "These grants will be delivered in the coming 12-months to deliver relevant on-ground works on farms across the Glen Innes district," GLENRAC chairman Ian Lockwood said. "The implementation of these activities will include the purchase of materials from regional native seedling suppliers, engagement of local contractors for completion of seedling planting, fencing and soil erosion remediation. "Further we expect participating landholders will purchase materials locally for project activities such as fencing tree planting sites on farms." GLENRAC will be advertising the chance to be involved in these projects to members and and the wider community once contract documents have been finalised. The second round of the Healthy Rivers grants has delivered $395,946 to environmental projects across the New England area. Federal water minister Keith Pitt said the funding would help local people complete practical on-the-ground projects. "This will inject almost $400,000 into the local economy, with grantees buying local to support our small businesses and jobs," Mr Pitt said. Deputy Prime Minister and Member for New England Barnaby Joyce said the grants would support 100 hectares of erosion control, plant 15,000 native plants and protect 20 kilometres of riverbank through installing grazing-exclusion fencing. "One Healthy Rivers grant is backing local farmers to keep the river on their farm at Deepwater healthy. They will hire local businesses to undertake earthworks to minimise erosion and install fencing and alternative watering points to keep livestock away from the river, improving water quality," Mr Joyce said. "Another two projects led by the Glen Innes Natural Resources Advisory Committee are involving local farmers in restoring creek and river habitat around Glen Innes."

