Church, state - a case of separation anxiety

Sister Janet Mead's recent death gave me pause to think about Christianity, and Christians, in our community and our politics. This Catholic nun had a hit in the 1960s with "The Lord's Prayer". Not only a hit here, it made her the first Australian to top the charts in the US. She received a Grammy nomination, but was beaten by an all-time great, Elvis Presley. She returned to live and work in Adelaide, giving all proceeds from the record to charity. She continued working for the homeless until her death. St Paul wrote that of Faith, Hope and Love the most important is Love. Janet Mead lived that belief every day of her life. She was, to my mind, the best version of what it means to be a Christian. Other Christians displaying those qualities include Rev Bill Crews in Sydney, Father Bob Maguire in Melbourne and many others, including here in Glen Innes, who quietly go about helping and supporting others. But compare them to some self-proclaimed Christians, displaying faux religiosity, in community and political leadership. Prosperity theology and the political rise of its believers has run alongside, some say is linked to, neo-liberalism, with cuts to public services and social welfare and blaming the poor for their plight. PM Scott Morrison saying, "You'll get a go if you have a go" and former Treasurer Joe Hockey talking about "lifters and leaners" typify this. In Australia, self-proclaimed Christians in government continue the inhumane detention and mistreatment of asylum seekers, including many who are refugees. They drove the unlawful Robo-debt scheme which was aimed at recouping, often non-existent, welfare overpayments. They are pushing new laws to give religious people the right to discriminate. We had a glimpse of that world last week, with Brisbane's Citipointe Christian College telling parents to sign contracts linking their children's sexuality to enrolment. They don't reflect the Christianity I experienced as a young man, a Christianity based on New Testament values of love, forgiveness, salvation and inclusion. There is nothing wrong with Christians, or other believers, in politics. The problem is when, as has occurred in recent years, they use their beliefs as a smokescreen for oppression and skullduggery. It is no wonder the proportion of Australians declaring in the census that they have no religion continues to grow.

