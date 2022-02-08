Our show 100 years ago

news, local-news,

One hundred years ago President Colin J Campbell introduced the show opener: 'the old show pioneer, the father of the shows in the northern district' - patron Alfred Cadell. That same year it was A A Veness' 32nd year as secretary. It was a very different show 100 ago than we'll see this year. There was a record entry of dairy cattle - outstanding jerseys, and the experiment farm had a non-competitive entry showing nine of their Ayrshire stud cattle. Alex Noble was the sole entrant in the 'One Man Trophy' exhibition with varieties of sheaves - 34 wheat, 16 oats, nine barley, 22 maize, 14 grass seeds, two rye corn, two of chaff and six of hay. His Beaufort land had received no artificial fertilisers in the 45 years it had been cropped - worked by draught horses, which were still to the fore at the show. Trade displays were numerous in the new 84 x 35-foot Industrial Hall. Electric light was coming to Glen Innes that year and there was a very tempting display of modern electrical appliances. As well as sponsoring a section in the cooking classes for baking using 'Glenilla' brand ingredients. MC Mackenzies had a display of the labour-saving Simplex milking machines. Kwong Sings had on show their locally made furniture. JF Chaffey displayed the making a sulky. This year don't miss the centenary pavilion where Jenny Sloman has put together another collection of the popular historical society photographs from our 53,000 plus database. As you reminisce about earlier days, could you please try to identify some of our 'Unknowns'? We don't have a photo of the 1922 committee but many of the gentlemen in this 1928 image would have served for years.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/f02009a8-5bce-4ba4-aa3d-93b7af56a7ac.jpg/r80_0_1066_557_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg