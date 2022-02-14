Learn about the man behind St Valentine's Day

Last Monday was Valentine's Day. It is a day which has become synonymous with romantic love. Years ago my wife worked as a delivery driver for a florist and no day was bigger and busier than February 14. The story of the man who inspired this celebration is an amazing tale worth our telling. So who was St Valentine? That question is tricky to answer. It turns out that Valentine was a reasonably common name in late antiquity, and there is uncertainty whether the stories which come down to us are of one man or two. Either way the stories which have survived are remarkable enough that even if there were two men behind them, those men would each be worth remembering in their own right. Most commonly, St Valentine is believed to have been an Italian Bishop who lived during the 3rd century. In the year 268 AD, the man who history would come to remember as "Claudius the Cruel" ascended to become Emperor in Rome. He quickly got to work earning this name. Claudius began a campaign of persecution against the church within his empire, putting many Christians to death. As a leader within that church, St Valentine quite naturally devoted a great deal of effort to caring for those who found themselves the object of the mighty Roman Empire. Yet it was not his care for the persecuted which has made Valentine the patron saint of young love birds. During his reign, Claudius had engaged Rome in a number of bloody and unpopular conflicts and consequently struggled to maintain the strong army Rome needed to fight these wars. The problem? Love struck Roman men, he became convinced, were too attached to their wives and children and this was stopping them from enlisting. In response, Claudius simply banned all marriages and engagements in Rome. Valentine, seeing the injustice of such an edict, simply defied Claudius and continued to perform marriages for young lovers in secret. However defying the Emperor was no small crime. So when Valentine's actions were discovered he was arrested and condemned to die. On February 14 270 AD he was beheaded for his crimes. It is little wonder that a man willing to take such great risk, and pay such a great price, to aid young lovers would see his name become synonymous with romantic love. Yet Valentine was not merely some starry eyed romantic who would rather die than live in a world where those who wished to marry were denied that right. No, his own self sacrifice was born of something far deeper. In fact, his willingness to defy Claudius' edict regarding marriage, and his desire to care for persecuted Christians came from the same place. This was a man who had been swept up in the even greater love story of Jesus Christ. St Valentine knew that it was the love that Jesus had for him that had driven Jesus to give his life for Valentine's sake. That realisation so motivated Valentine that he would devote his own life to self-sacrificially serving others in love. At times this love was hard and costly. In the end it cost him even his own life. Yet that is what love is. True love is not self-seeking, it seeks the good of the other. Each year when I consider the loving self-sacrifice of St Valentine I hope that I will be spurred on to follow his example and become so swept up in the love of Jesus Christ that it overflows in my own life just as it did in his.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/9cda0215-a384-4927-b0fe-6ad8331f9165.jpg/r0_17_1800_1034_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg