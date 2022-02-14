Who will pay for the state of rural health?

news, local-news,

Who would have believed a few years ago that we would be hearing about horrendous experiences with health systems and services in rural and regional NSW. The NSW Upper House Inquiry into Rural Health completed its hearings recently and will report to the Parliament in April. It has heard about patients dropped long distances from home in their pyjamas at a regional hospital with no means to get home. It has heard about paramedics having to assist in births at rural hospitals. It has heard allegations that some hospitals ran out of basics like Panadol. It has heard tragic stories of loved ones dying needlessly because the care we expect and deserve was not available nor provided. In Glen Innes it is bad enough with many unable to see a doctor, shortages of allied health professionals and no doctor employed at the hospital. Too often, attending the A&E at the hospital is no guarantee that you will be seen by a doctor. But in some ways, Glen Innes is luckier than others. At Barraba for instance, only 100km north of Tamworth towards Inverell, they have not had a GP at all for a number of years. This is unfortunately, tragically, repeated across the state in rural areas. As the NSW Government found out at the weekend, with the likely loss of Bega to the ALP in a by-election that focussed predominantly of health issues and services, this is simply not good enough and voters will not put up with it indefinitely. It is one thing for local MPs and Ministers to announce millions of dollars for new buildings, but with nobody to staff them or services unavailable then it is asking for trouble at the ballot box. The federal government also bears its share of the blame for the parlous state of rural health. The next federal election is due to be held by May this year, so we won't see much in the way of action from them on these issues. We may see a plan, or an announcement about a plan, but that is about all. The state government goes to the polls in March 2023. They have just over 12 months to do something. What the result in Bega tells us is that, if the Perrottet government does not come up with the goods on rural health, they may face a significant backlash in the bush.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/73da51f2-efc9-4113-a75a-8bda23da234c.jpg/r22_0_3119_1750_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg