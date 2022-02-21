sport, local-sport,

Sport can take you all over the world and Maddison Crawford is about to experience just that. The 17-year-old soccer player is set to tour England and France as part of Wanderers Australia's annual girls' football tour. Beginning on December 31, 2022, Crawford will be part of a three team-strong touring group of young women who both excel and love the sport. They will play at least six games against school, club and representative teams in both countries as well as watch elite level matches, receive expert coaching and do sightseeing. Crawford said she earned her spot on the tour after representing North West at the Combined High Schools carnival. "It is absolutely crazy," Crawford said of getting the chance to tour. "It means the world, I never thought I would actually do it. "I never thought I would actually get selected to do it because, in the state side, it was pretty hard to get into. "I play for my town and I did play in NIF a couple of years ago and I have also played the representative through the school." It's been a lifetime in the making after Crawford took the sport up as a six-year-old. Since beginning the sport, she's represented both North West at a school level and Northern Inland Football through club soccer. She also plays alongside her family, including her "biggest supporter" in dad Gary, for the Highlanders. "My whole family plays soccer so I have sort of looked up to cousins and my dad," she said. "I sort of look up to my dad because he has been in it for a really long time and he is the one who got me into it all." Crawford is preparing for an eye-opening experience as one of two country-based players in the squad. "I know one girl and she is from Tamworth," Crawford said. "There's a lot of city kids in there. "It really good opportunity. "It something that you never really get to do." With the tour conducted at the end of the year, Crawford also hopes the tour will bolster her future career. After she completes her HSC this year, she plans on pursuing a career in personal training.

