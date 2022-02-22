sport, local-sport,

Glen Innes Minor League Magpies are getting set to spread their wings and take off for the start of the 2022 footy season. It is an exciting time of the year for the club who begin the local minor league season in April with the Gordon Creighton Cup. The day which brings Minor League Clubs from nearby towns together in a day long carnival competition for the children who love to play rugby league and for the local football community to remember Mr Gordon Creighton who was a club stalwart, and passionate rugby league supporter. NSW Rugby League is directing Clubs to implement some initiatives and changes to the game this year for the some of the younger ages to allow participants to learn safe techniques, increase confidence and build a strong skill foundation for eventual physical competence in all tackling situations through the 'tackle ready program'. "With safety in sport at the forefront of our minds we hope this will entice younger players who aren't so confident with tackling to register and play as well," vice-president Christian Ferris said. With COVID-19 also impacting on the last two seasons, the Club is hopeful that players will still register to wear the bold black and white and be part of a great season with plenty of opportunity for game time and building great footy skills and friendships. "Rugby League is a great sport for kids and families to get behind, and the Club wants to make our competition great for all age divisions" president Shad Bailey said. Registrations are now open with parents able to redeem their Active Kids Vouchers to cover registration cost. You can find the link to register through www.playnrl.com or by contacting Club Registrar Laura Ferris on 0413 919 530 or follow the Glen Innes Minor League Facebook page. The age divisions still open and taking player registrations are as follows:- Under 6s Under 8s Under 10s Under 14s Under 16s Senior League Tag (girls) The Club has also called for Coaches for the 2022 season and are looking for fill the current vacancies for Coach Under 6s, Coach Under 8s, Coach Under 10s and First Aid Officers. "The Minor League Club is like one big family. We want everyone to feel welcome and get involved. Without our players, parent help and contributions, the club can't run to its full potential," Bailey said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/T7RGn6Wqupu9DPpBgesVjF/37114525-788a-43f4-bd6a-1ca82af8c7be.JPG/r0_833_4131_3167_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The new season is just around the corner