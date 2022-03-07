news, local-news,

CCTV footage has been released as police continue investigations into an alleged aggravated indecent assault in Glen Innes. Officers have turned to the community for assistance with their inquiries into the incident reported in January, where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted at knife-point. The footage, released by the New England Police District, depicts a man wanted by police for questioning. Police have been told that at about 4.20am on Monday January 3, a man armed with a knife forced entry into unit on Grey Street, Glen Innes, after knocking on the door and saying there was a fire. The report then alleges the man held the girl at knifepoint, performed an indecent act, before fleeing the location on a green and black mountain bike. The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 175cm tall and a large build. His face was covered, and was wearing a green hooded jumper with black trackpants and shoes. Anyone with information about the incident, or who has dashcam or CCTV vision from the area, is urged to contact police. Contact Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000 or by visiting https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

WATCH New England Police: public asked for help in investigation into reported aggravated indecent assault in Glen Innes Jacinta Dickins