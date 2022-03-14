news, local-news,

GLEN Innes High School Year 9 student Phoebe Vimpany will champion the future direction of education in NSW over the next two years, especially in rural areas, with her inclusion in the Education Minister's Student Council. The establishment of the Department of Student Voices in Education and Schools (DOVES) Council, has given the state's youth leaders a direct line to the minister. According to Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, if ever there were an opportunity for a young person to make a real difference to how education was delivered in NSW, this was it. "Phoebe's vibrant and enthusiastic personality make her a perfect candidate to represent our region and I congratulate her on being appointed to the second DOVES council," Mr Marshall said. "In no way is this a token gesture, with the first DOVES cohort having direct input on the State Government's COVID-19 return to school policy. "Also, DOVES has put a number of important policy issues on the government agenda, including the need for improved consent education, the establishment of peer-to-peer mental health support and advocating for equal access to technology for all students. "The great beauty of the DOVES program is that it includes students from all over NSW, from Years 6 to 12. "The diversity of voices in this council is important, as DOVES aims to address equally the needs of students across the entire length and breadth of NSW. "This really is a major opportunity for Phoebe and I look forward to hearing how her input helps to improve the lives of her cohort." The DOVES meet several times a term to discuss proposals the Minister would like student input on and proposals thought of, and developed by DOVES members. Selection for DOVES is rigorous, with eligible students submitting an online application with a 90 second video, undertaking an online verbal interview and final selection completed by students serving in executive roles on the council.

Glen Innes High School student selected for Department of Student Voices in Education and Schools Council