Tip-offs from Glen Innes flow after CCTV released on alleged assault

news, local-news,

Police have been pleased with the response from the Glen Innes community following their release of CCTV footage of a man wanted for questioning. The footage depicts a man on a bike, wanted by police for questioning on an alleged aggravated indecent assault on a teenager earlier this year. Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman, New England Crime Manager, told the Examiner that the community had indeed come forward to assist police after the footage was released. "We've had a number of reports come through," Detective Inspector Chapman explained. "They've gone to Glen detectives who are still progressing that investigation. "But we still appeal for anyone with information or who witnessed anything at that time to come forward and report it to police." Police have been told that at about 4.20am on Monday January 3, a man armed with a knife forced entry into unit on Grey Street, Glen Innes, after knocking on the door and saying there was a fire. The report then alleges the man held the girl at knifepoint, performed an indecent act, before fleeing the location on a green and black mountain bike. The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 175cm tall and a large build. His face was covered, and was wearing a green hooded jumper with black trackpants and shoes. Anyone with information about the incident, or who has dashcam or CCTV vision from the area, is urged to contact Glen Innes police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by visiting https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au..

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BJtY4CMXGJ9APPdVzGZtxU/5405a55b-5e54-4d4e-acee-33f98d97d38f.png/r2_43_1014_615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg