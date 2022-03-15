news, local-news,

Australian voters punish disunity. They also punish incompetence. The Morrison government is giving us both in spades. We see daily reports of ministers plotting against Scott Morrison. Reports of number crunching and plotting rival the Roman senate in the days of Julius Caesar and the ALP in 2012-13. We know the results of both sets of machinations - disaster all round. The federal government can't get key promises through parliament and has abandoned commitments because they can't get support within their own side. As for incompetence, this federal government seems a perfect definition. Whether it is sports rorts, car parks or COVID-19, it doesn't seem to matter. They opposed a banking Royal Commission until the weight of public opinion was so strong, they had to go along. They eventually, after much pressure, had an inquiry into workplace relations (especially sexual harassment and assault) and then ignored the central recommendations. This government is so tone deaf on matters relating to sexual assault, and "women's issues" generally, that they insisted that Scott Morrison be the keynote speaker at the National Women's Safety Summit in September 2021. The response to northern NSW and SE Queensland flooding is just the latest example of a government that fails to lead and falls over itself to look like a disorganised rabble. They were slow to declare a state of emergency in northern NSW and still have not for Queensland. The northern NSW declaration only occurred when Scott Morrison could visit, more than a week after the flooding. When the declaration was made, and extra support was announced for Lismore and surrounds, it excluded the ALP-held federal electorate next door. There are now disputed versions from many sides about when ADF support was requested or offered. We see daily spats between state and federal governments about who is more to blame for the latest stuff-up. In the meantime, while politicians argue about who asked whom and when, who offered what and when, people were dying in horrendous circumstances and attempting to live in appalling ones. The screams of people trapped in roof cavities in the Northern Rivers floods, in a street where I used to live, should haunt this government right up to election day.

