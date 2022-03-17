Horse racing mistakes to avoid

This is a commercial partnership with Neds



Horse betting can be very exciting, but beginner horse bettors often make the same mistakes when betting on horse races.

Knowing how to bet will help you see a return and make the experience more enjoyable.

We have collected a few common mistakes that bettors make when betting on horses:

1) Depend on insider tips or peer pressure

If you have several friends that are betting on horses, you may initially want to listen to their advice.

Depending completely on insider tips, or being pressured into placing bets on a particular horse because your acquaintances are pressuring you too is one of the most common betting mistakes you can make.

No one knows for certain what the outcome of the race will be, so do your own research and trust your cut, otherwise, you may be losing money.

2) Betting on every race

Overbetting, or betting on every rase, will have you losing money fast. Not even expert bettors are able to predict the winner of each race.

If you win a big race, you may start to feel confident, leading you to place long-shot bets. Have a clear plan and pick the races you are going to bet on in advance.

Get some tips on the upcoming Autumn carnival races, The Australasian Oaks.

3) Always betting high odds

Betting on high odds means you can win a lot of money, but the reason a horse has high odds is that online bookies think it is unlikely that they will win.

Sometimes an underdog may pull off something virtually impossible and win a large title race, but regularly betting on horses with high odds will not be a very profitable experience.

4) Ignore the track condition and location

Racing tracks differ and may influence the outcome of the race. Some horses will fare well on a certain track but may falter on another. Only the truly legendary horses are able to compete well on all racecourses.

The weather will also influence how you place bets, as it changes the condition of the track. Rainfall causes the ground to be softer, which may result in a more equal playing field.

5) Not shopping around

Not all online sportsbooks offer the same odds, and bettors need to look around for good bets.

On larger races, bookmakers tend to have similar odds, however, the smaller races may seem them taking different approaches.

If you think you know which horse will win the race, shop around for different odds on that horse winning, and also look at how it performed in previous races.

6) Not sticking to your strategy

We mentioned earlier that you should determine which races you will bet on ahead of time. The same applies to having a strategy on how to place your bets.

If you have different betting accounts, look at all the tools available to you to efficiently place bets, and formulate a strategy. If you stick to this strategy, you will avoid costly mistakes in the future.

Of course, you can change up your strategy, but only if you have done enough research on the markets and bet types.

7) Bet on something new

Horse races are unpredictable but avoid betting on something that has never occurred before. There is probably a reason why the event has not occurred.

8) Chase your losses

When you realise you are losing a bet, you may want to quickly try winning money back by betting more.

Throwing money down without thought equals throwing your money away. You should not bet on a race without proper research. There will always be wins and losses, but it is up to you to walk away from the loss and try to do better next time.

9) Not keeping records of your bets

If you have an online betting account, you should easily be able to track all your bets online or on a smartphone application.

Always check back on previous bets to make sure you are not repeating the same mistakes, especially if past performances were bad.

It is also a good idea to track your wins and losses, as many people have fallen victim to unsustainable online gambling by not keeping track of losses.

10) Not doing enough research

You have to do all your own research and get enough information, especially when it comes to major events.

You can compare your findings with other people if you wish, but don't go solely according to what they say.

Research the trainers and what they say about the horse and the upcoming race. Also, look at the past performances of the jockeys.

11) Not sticking to your budget

Set a budget for a particular race, or the entire racing season, and don't exceed it. The best way to gamble is to stick to your limits and to know when to stop.

Conclusion

There is no easy way to win in horse racing betting, and even experienced bettors still make some fairly common mistakes.

By taking note of the mistakes above, you are likely to have an overall more enjoyable betting experience and won't risk losing all your money.