Glen Innes Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

President labels pathways as contributing factor to club's demise

Ellen Dunger
By Ellen Dunger
April 26 2022 - 9:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Innes Magpies president Samuel Schiffmann was disappointed with having to make the decision on withdrawing the club from the 2022 season. Photo: Andrew Hoggan

Glen Innes Magpies president Samuel Schiffmann was naturally disappointed when breaking the news the senior club would not be taking the field in the 2022 Group 19 rugby league season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Dunger

Ellen Dunger

Sport journalist

Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/

Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.