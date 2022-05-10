Almost 1000 students graduated at one of six ceremonies at the University of New England on the April 29 - May 1 weekend - including former Glen Innes Severn locals Brooke Kennedy and Liz Chappell.
After a hiatus of two years, due to the 2019 bushfires and the COVID-pandemic, physical graduation ceremonies have come back to the lawns of Booloominbah at the University of New England.
Brooke Kennedy is a Glen Innes local who graduated with a Bachelor of Science with Honours from UNE. At the autumn graduation ceremony, she received her PhD in animal management in remote communities.
Dr Kennedy's goal is to give Indigenous people a voice in academia.
"It obviously felt pretty good when I was first conferred back in December," she said.
"But I think the graduation makes it that little more special. I was number 10 on the day to receive my award, and my dad yelled out pretty loudly and started that off throughout the graduation because after that, people felt they were allowed to yell."
More than 1100 Indigenous people have earned degrees through UNE since 1969 and 44 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students attended the autumn ceremony.
Former Dundee local, Liz Chappell, graduated as a Master of Arts and the award came more than forty years after Ms Chappell completed her undergraduate degree, a Bachelor of Arts (Communication) from the University of Technology, Sydney.
Ms Chappell's ceremony, like all UNE students, was delayed for eighteen months because of Covid19 restrictions.
Ms Chappell grew up at Dundee and attended Glen Innes High School before moving to Sydney to take up a cadetship in journalism. After travelling widely and working in London, Ms Chappell and her husband Elton Squires returned to their family farm at Dundee.
As well as being actively engaged in farming, she was a member of the Industry Consultative Committee at CSIRO Chiswick and elected to the RLPB (now LLS) State Council.
She later worked for Australia's Open Garden Scheme which honed her interest in gardening and led to publishing a garden book 'Celebrate the Seasons' for New England conditions in 2015.
She sees the garden book as a turning point in her return to writing and part time study.
Ms Chappell and her husband retired to Armidale three years ago.
Since completing her Masters degree in 2020, Ms Chappell was invited to apply for a further degree. She is now midway through a PhD candidature by Creative Practice. She is writing a biography of one of Australia's first feminists, Catherine Helen Spence, due to be completed in 2024.
