Well done Glen Innes emegency department

We had a family member take ill with seizures as we were travelling through Glen Innes.
She was transported to Glen Innes Hospital emergency department. I cannot speak highly enough of the care, compassion and exemplary work these brilliant nurses are doing, all without an on-site doctor.
They deserve the pay rate of a doctor as that's the role they are performing.
Well done, and our heartfelt thanks, to each and every one of you on duty on afternoon/evening shift 10th May 2022, and for the care you gave our girl and myself.
Glen Innes be proud of those nurses performing duties well above their job role, they are the backbone of your ED.
Thankyou, I hope you all get the recognition you so justly deserve.
