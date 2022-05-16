Our natural world did not happen by chance

Recently I stumbled across a collection of some the best pictures taken by the Hubble telescope over the past year.
I don't know whether they really were the best pictures of the past year, but there was no denying they were spectacular. The beauty of the colours and the formations were mesmerising.
The scale of what was captured is mind blowing!
If you have never looked at images from Hubble, I definitely recommend you get online and do so!
I find the natural world a fascinating place. The more we learn of what is out there, the more astounding our world is. Who could have imagined the beauty and scale of what Hubble has captured?
I have to admit that when I consider these things, I struggle to imagine how anyone could look at the natural world and believe that the universe in which we live is the result of chance.
If you came home to find a letter left under you door, none of us would never imagine that it simply popped into existence by chance.
We would assume that somebody wrote it and placed it there, and quite likely look for the name of the author before we did much else. Yet somehow some people look at the universe in which we live, infinitely more grand, beautiful and complex than a simple letter, and draw the conclusion that it came into being by chance?
Quite apart from being a minority view (roughly 85 per cent in our world today suscribe to a religious faith, which believes in one or more creator gods), the implications of a world generated by random chance are not implications too many of us are really keen to live with!
Richard Dawkins, an outspoken atheist and Oxford professor, gets at these implications when he claims that: "The universe we observe has precisely the properties we should expect if there is, at bottom, no design, no purpose, no evil, no good, nothing but blind, pitiless indifference."
I wonder how a statement like this hits the ear of a Ukrainian mother who has been forced to bury her children after a Russian missile attack? Would you be willing to tell her that good and evil are just a figment of her imagination? That these are just random and indifferent and acts of blind fate?
None of us live as life were without purpose, or as if events have no moral significance. But Dawkins is right that if there is no creator who designed all of this, then there is ultimately no purpose, no good and no evil.
I'm not trying to claim that the existence of a creator makes questions of evil and suffering easy ones to answer! Yet the realisation that a creator made this world with some kind of purpose in mind certainly helps make sense of why we feel such a strong sense that life really does matter, and that right and wrong really exist.
Yet as a Christian I believe that it is Jesus who makes most sense of the world we live in. For in a good world, corrupted by the intrusion of evil, it is Jesus who reveals God's verdict on the world we see. In giving his life in our place, it is Jesus who shows that evil is real and costly. Yet also that our lives are so valuable in the sight of God that Jesus would willingly join us in our suffering in order to release us from it and win for us a future in which evil will be no more.
The universe of Dawkins may be un-satisfyingly indifferent and pitiless to our suffering. But the God who spoke the spectacular universe which the Hubble telescope is uncovering is anything but indifferent. So intimately concerned with the good of his creation, he has given us Jesus.
