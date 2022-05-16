Our natural world did not happen by chance

Yet as a Christian I believe that it is Jesus who makes most sense of the world we live in. For in a good world, corrupted by the intrusion of evil, it is Jesus who reveals God's verdict on the world we see. In giving his life in our place, it is Jesus who shows that evil is real and costly. Yet also that our lives are so valuable in the sight of God that Jesus would willingly join us in our suffering in order to release us from it and win for us a future in which evil will be no more.