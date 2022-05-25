Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Severn Council roadworks program restores assets

By Newsroom
Updated May 25 2022 - 4:28am, first published 2:42am
Roadwork program seeks to restore the region's assets

Glen Innes Severn Council's emphasis on resealing local roads is improving sustainability of the local road network it says.

