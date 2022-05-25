Roadwork program seeks to restore the region's assets

Glen Innes Severn Council's emphasis on resealing local roads is improving sustainability of the local road network it says.
Mayor Rob Banham said the application of federal grant funding for resealing projects had 'assisted council in its role as the enabler of local economic development'.
"Maintaining and restoring the original level of service ensures that convenience for road users continues into the future," Cr Banham said.
"In our rural community the replacement of road assets is a constant challenge and additional external funding is very welcome."
Glen Innes Severn Council director of infrastructure services, Keith Appleby, said resealing is an essential roadworks process that gives sealed roads another lease on life.
"It maintains the life of road surfaces for up to 15 years, which is significant in terms of infrastructure sustainability," Mr Appleby explained.
"Council often receives criticism for temporary pothole repairs and while these are a necessary short-term treatment, the best approach to reducing potholes in the network is to implement a regular resealing program."
The current spend on resealing is focused on Rangers Valley Road, Red Range Road, Waterloo Road and a segment of Emmaville Road.
"These roads have been treated using a heavy patching technique to ensure a sound pavement that will last the full life of the new seal," said Mr Appleby.
Council announced this week it will continue to utilise the heavy patching team to address the backlog of works, and reduce the need for reactive pothole filling.
For months roadwork teams have been busy repairing the havoc being wreaked by El Nina across the shire.
Most of the damage cannot be repaired by simply filling some potholes or repairing a washout according to Mr Appleby.
"Many unsealed roads are affected by deep underground springs that need to be dug out to remove the sodden material, refilled with geo-textile, and rock drains placed prior to reinstating the road surface," Mr Appleby said.
