History Matters | Preserving tangible history

Because history matters, its preservation is essential, and preservation is a much more complicated process than the simple matter of just collecting and storing - especially when considering paper-based materials.
Maybe an item has been saved from absolute destruction, however its longevity still isn't guaranteed unless it is then stored and displayed under the correct conditions.
The Glen Innes & District Historical Society Inc is very grateful that Glenrac' s Jennie Coldham obtained grant funding through FRRR, the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal and the Paul Ramsay Foundation to enable us to hold a Display Workshop to demonstrate and explain museum practices which will indeed prolong the preservation of collections.
Members of our society, as well as those from the Emmaville Mining Museum, Guyra Historical Society and Museum, and the Glen Innes Art Gallery recently attended this day-long workshop presented by Tegan Anthes, a professional Sydney conservator with over 25 years' experience in paper, photographic and preventive conservation.
Karen Bavea, Glenrac Projects and Administrative Officer also attended and detailed the valuable opportunities that Glenrac provides in assisting committees and our community.
Preservation and display - briefly - wherever items are stored or displayed they may be under threat from inappropriate handling or cleaning, light, pests, temperature variations, pollution, humidity, incorrect display techniques and so on.
Museum work is specialised, and the techniques used for storage and display can either lengthen or carelessly shorten the life of articles. From the minute an item enters the museum it should be sealed and then frozen for a certain period of time depending on the density of the object, to negate further predations of bugs such as carpet beetles, silverfish, borers.
This treatment will also kill eggs, larvae and pupae so all these dangers are not spread round the museum (there are exceptions to this freezing treatment - for grand pianos, violins, glass negatives, electronic items etc., where other techniques would be used such as anoxia.
These practices are just as relevant for our own private possessions. Museum displays are quite dissimilar to shop displays - whereas as much merchandise as possible is crammed on display to give customers plenty of choice.
A museum exhibition should be a display safely telling an eye-catching story of the artifacts and their place in our history.
