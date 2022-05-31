Faith Matters | Our world is a sick, sad place

In that moment, Stace's life changed. No longer enslaved to the sick, sad world we inhabit, he had a new purpose and a profound and freeing hope in the Lord Jesus. Upon hearing Ridley's sermon, he was inspired to turn Ridley's wish into something concrete. Stace picked up a piece of chalk and started writing. He would rise at 5 am each morning, pray, and then head out to spread his message. A message not of hopelessness at the world he saw around him but of joy and expectation of the world which awaited him in eternity. His desire was simply to make people "stop and think."