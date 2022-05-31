Faith Matters | Our world is a sick, sad place

A couple of years ago, while COVID restrictions were at their most harsh, I came across a bit of graffiti. In harmless chalk, someone had written on the footpath the phrase "sick, sad world.
Not only was COVID causing us grief at the time this graffiti appeared, but people up here were exhausted from drought and fires.
As I sat down on Monday morning, I looked at the news, and the phrase has come racing back into my mind. Sure the fires and drought are over, but COVID continues to cause havoc on our ways of life. War rages in Ukraine, leaving thousands dead. Grief continues over last week's school shooting in the USA, apparently the 212th mass shooting in that nation this year. Horrifically South Australian police have spent this morning searching for a four-month-old baby who had been in his mother's car when stolen.
Thankfully the child was found. Our world is indeed a sick, sad place.
Yet as I think of the truth of that one piece of chalk graffiti, my mind is cast further back to another. For about 30 years, from the 1930s to the 1960s, Arthur Stace would roam the footpaths of Sydney, writing the word "Eternity." His scrawling became so iconic in his hometown that as Sydney rang in the new millennium, the single word replicating Arthur's beautiful script lit up the Harbour Bridge.
Stace had been inspired when he heard John Ridley's sermon 'Echoes of Eternity,' in which the preacher declared, "I wish I could shout eternity through the streets of Sydney. Eternity! Eternity! Eternity!" The effect was profound upon a young, recently converted Stace.
According to Peter Rahme, "by his 20s Stace was in and out of prison for housebreaking and other offences and had developed a heavy drinking habit. Left half-blind after a gas attack in WW1, he slipped further into poverty and such extreme alcoholism that he was in danger of becoming a permanent inmate of the mental asylum. No matter what he tried, he couldn't give up the drink."
However, everything had changed when Stace wandered into St Barnabas' Church on Broadway in Sydney. "I went in to get a cup of tea and a rock cake, but I met the Rock of Ages."
In that moment, Stace's life changed. No longer enslaved to the sick, sad world we inhabit, he had a new purpose and a profound and freeing hope in the Lord Jesus. Upon hearing Ridley's sermon, he was inspired to turn Ridley's wish into something concrete. Stace picked up a piece of chalk and started writing. He would rise at 5 am each morning, pray, and then head out to spread his message. A message not of hopelessness at the world he saw around him but of joy and expectation of the world which awaited him in eternity. His desire was simply to make people "stop and think."
It is incredible to think that it is almost a century since Stace's writing began to appear on footpaths. Yet the message continues to capture the imagination of many. No doubt he did challenge many thousands of people to stop and think about what this single word was getting at.
Perhaps it was even the starting point for others to find hope, just as Stace's simple effort to find a tea and biscuit had been for him. In 1967, Mr Eternity died of a stroke, aged 83. When interviewed for a newspaper story, Arthur had said: "I don't expect to leave here under my own steam. But that doesn't worry me, I want to join the Lord."
Once and for all, he had been set free from our sick, sad world and its effect over his life and entered into the complete joy of eternity.
