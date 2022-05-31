The day the earth shifted and we elected

The federal election saw a Labor government elected and a tectonic shift in the structure of the Australian political landscape.
Australian voters spoke and they spoke loudly. They want change in the way politics and government are done. One in three voters ignored the two major party groupings, Labor and the LNP.
The old Two Party, Left vs Right, paradigm has shifted. It now looks more like Progressive vs Conservative with a few offshoots along the continuum.
The next parliament will also have the highest ever number of Independents since Federation. The Greens had their best federal election result ever. Often criticised by Labor for targeting inner-city Labor held seats, this time they took a seat from the Liberals. So much for that tired old chestnut.
The wave of Independents sends a strong message to the major parties. They need to listen and learn ... or die.
The fracturing of the conservative vote is something the Liberals and Nationals need to examine. In New England, the One Nation candidate, who lives in Brisbane and never visited the electorate, gained 4031 first preference votes. This cynical exercise by One Nation means they will now receive approximately $2.90 for each vote, in excess of $11,600 for doing nothing.
The small Two Candidate Preferred (TCP) swing away from the Nationals at 1.2 per cent seems trivial, but the swing in primary votes was more than double that.
The preferential system of voting can sneak up on unwary players and cost them seats even where margins are in double digits. I hope the Nats ignore these trends, but I don't think they will.
The growth in the Greens primary vote was just over 3 per cent to 7.5 per cent. To nearly double their vote in one term means that the messages put out there strongly and consistently by Greens candidate and Carol Sparks over recent years fell on fertile ground.
The challenge for the Greens is to strike while the iron is hot and galvanise local supporters in the lead up to the state election, only ten months away.
Delay is death!
Labor recorded an almost 6 per cent swing, but this did not carry through into preferences, as evidenced by the TCP swing of only 1.2 per cent. They need to think about how they hold on to an increased proportion of preferences.
I'd like to see progressive parties, groups and individuals across the New England work together and collaborate to maximise their votes.
