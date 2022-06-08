Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our History

History Matters | Early Glen Innes through Douglas Abbott's eyes.

By Eve Chappell
Updated June 8 2022 - 4:35am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The street where old Larry Madden looked after the horses and vehicles of travellers at Tattersalls Hotel.

This week we see early Glen Innes through Douglas Abbott's eyes.

'Being a small boy in Glen Innes in the early 1900s the up-and-coming modern world was at my feet clad in lace-up boots with a skirt, and short sox and sweater or blouse.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.