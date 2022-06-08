Furracabad resident and St John Ambulance volunteer, Penelope Glennan, was honoured at Government House in Sydney last month at the St John Ambulance Australia (NSW Investiture Ceremony.
On on Friday, May 20 Ms Glennan was one of 16 St John Ambulance NSW members who were awarded The Order of St John in recognition for going above and beyond to devote their time, effort, and expertise into helping others.
The Service Medal of the Order of St John is awarded to recognise both conspicuous and long service with the Venerable Order of St John, particularly in St John Ambulance, both in the United Kingdom and in a number of other Commonwealth countries. Membership within The Order of St John is an honour sanctioned by the Governor-General on behalf of The Order's Sovereign Head, Queen Elizabeth II.
Mrs Glennan joined Hornsby Division in 2000 and has held officer appointments in several divisions. Upon completion of her paramedic training, she was transferred to rural NSW, where she continued her membership with Tamworth and Armidale Divisions.
Ms Glennan provides high-level clinical care at many events in rural and remote areas, and also provides training to divisional members as well as participating in clinical governance and mentoring other new health care professional members. During the Black Summer bushfires Ms Glennan provided support as a call-taker for the clinical advice line.
Sarah Lance, CEO of St John Ambulance NSW, said that volunteers make up an essential part of the organisation and help make communities a better, and safer, place for all.
"These volunteers have made significant contributions to their communities through their ongoing dedication to St John Ambulance NSW. We are proud to honour them and recognise their ongoing commitment to service," Ms Lance said.
"The past year has been particularly significant. Our volunteers have provided critical support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and have supported our communities with critical medical and mental health support, as events and gatherings return."
