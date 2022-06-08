Glen Innes Examiner
Royal Far West's Ride for Country Kids raises $245,000

By Newsroom
Updated June 8 2022 - 2:46am, first published 2:45am
A group of 35 cyclists were cheered across the finish line by the students and staff of Deepwater Primary School last month after riding 430 kilometres across New England to raise $245,000 for Australia's country children's charity, Royal Far West.

