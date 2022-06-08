Glen Innes Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

$4.5 billion NSW Health boost: How much money, extra staff for Northern Tablelands, asks MP Adam Marshall

Updated June 8 2022 - 3:42am, first published 2:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QUESTIONS: Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall will seek clarification around how much of the $4.5 billion NSW Health boost will come to our region. Photo: File

The State Government has announced a $4.5 billion boost to NSW Health but what exactly does that mean for our region?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.