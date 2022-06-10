Weather records tumbled across the New England North West last week, with virtually the entire region recording sub-zero temperatures on the morning of Thursday, June 9.
Glen Innes recorded the chilliest temperature in NSW, registering an arctic minus 8.7 degrees at the Bureau of Meteorology site at the airport in the early hours. With an apparent temperature as low as minus 12.5 degrees, it was the town's coldest morning so far in 2022.
The sub-zero temperatures stretched across much of the region, with thermometers in Tamworth measuring minus 1.4, Quirindi minus 1.9, Inverell minus 5, Guyra minus 3.3, Barraba minus 2.4, Armidale minus 1.5, Narrabri minus 1 and Moree minus 0.7 dipping below zero.
Tamworth Regional Weather founder David Farrenden said snow has been threatening for weeks, and though circumstances are yet to line up perfectly, they will do so sometime in 2022.
"We'll certainly see snow getting on through winter," he said.
"At the moment the snow events; either the moisture hasn't been lining up with the cold temps, or the cold temps haven't been lining up with the moisture.
So that's the problem we've got at the moment. You need both to line up to get any snow."
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader.
