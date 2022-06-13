A services and programs officer at the Glen Innes Correctional Centre is one of five Corrective Services NSW staff members to be awarded the Australian Corrections Medal for distinguished service as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
Kerrie Mosman along with Walid Elguindy (Strategic Population Management), Gregory Rapley (Macquarie Correctional Centre), Sarah Riley-Marsh (Fairfield Community Corrections) and Adam Wilkinson (Metropolitan Remand and Reception Centre) has been commended for her outstanding service, leadership and commitment to reducing reoffending.
An outstanding example of dedication and devotion to the CSNSW's values of service, trust, accountability, integrity and respect, Ms Mosman, has been recognised on many occasions for excellent service by correctional colleagues, community stakeholders, and by the offenders whose lives she has helped turn around. Her nominators said her contribution to reducing reoffending at the individual level has been exemplary.
Ms Mosman has spent her entire Corrective Services NSW career at Glen Innes Correctional Centre and her service there exemplifies the enormous difference one dedicated officer can make to the quality of operations in one workplace.
"I am both honoured and extremely humbled to receive this award. I consider myself to be a quiet achiever and I really can't believe I have been recognised for such a prestigious accolade," Ms Mosman said.
"What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make - my workplace presents opportunities for me to make a difference every single day and in every interaction I have.
"I am full of pride that my efforts, my commitment, and enthusiasm for what I love and do have been acknowledged. I also appreciate the support of my work colleagues, my family, and friends."
Ms Mosman commenced service with Corrective Services New South Wales as a records clerk in 2014. After a year, she became a services and programs officer (SAPO) and she continues to serve as a SAPO at Glen Innes.
Minister for Corrections Geoff Lee congratulated all the recipients, whose excellence has been demonstrated across a variety of areas.
"CSNSW staff work exceptionally hard to rehabilitate offenders so they can begin a new life outside prison and to keep our community safe," Mr Lee said.
"Their tireless efforts inside and outside prison are often unseen to the public and it cannot be stressed enough how critical their work is.
"They stand as exemplary role models for their colleagues and deserve recognition for their achievements and the positive impact they've had on the community, enhancing our prison system and promoting offender rehabilitation."
The five staff members were valuable, respected and dedicated leaders who are a credit to the organisation, CSNSW Commissioner Kevin Corcoran said.
"Walid, Kerrie, Gregory, Sarah and Adam are an inspiration to their colleagues - they step up to challenges, they mentor peers and are a positive influence for all staff," Mr Corcoran said.
"The Australian Corrections Medal is the highest honour corrective services staff members can receive. These staff demonstrate the calibre of people we have working in the organisation and I congratulate them for this national recognition."
The Australian Corrections Medal is awarded to corrective services staff around Australia. The five recipients will be invested with their medals at NSW Government House later this year.
