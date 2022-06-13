Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Glen local awarded Australian Corrections Medal in Queen's Birthday honours list 2022

Updated June 14 2022 - 11:38am, first published June 13 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUTSTANDING: Glen Innes Correctional Officer Kerrie Mosman ACM. Picture: supplied.

A services and programs officer at the Glen Innes Correctional Centre is one of five Corrective Services NSW staff members to be awarded the Australian Corrections Medal for distinguished service as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.