A new series of free farm business workshops for young farmers and their families has been launched by GLENRAC.
The first event is a beer and pizza night at the Glen Innes and District Services Club on Wednesday, June 15 at 7pm.
A Waratah, a farmer and a bass player - Waratahs Rugby outside back, Alex Newsome; mixed farmer (and all-round-larrikin), Sid Brummell; and native grass producer and music icon, James Haselwood - are the three Glen Innes farming lads who will take to the stage to share their unique and interesting stories
The evening will celebrate the kick-off of GLENRAC's new farm business project: a series of online and self-paced upskilling workshops targeted at young and emerging farmers and their families who might be transitioning into the running of an existing farm business or starting their own.
Funded by the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal's Future Drought Fund and delivered by farm business consultants Carmen Quade and Emily Sinderberry, the workshop series will cover areas integral to sustaining a successful farm business, including bookkeeping and accounting essentials like BAS, tax, super, contracting and paying staff; utilising excel for decision making and planning; record keeping; budgeting; and how to navigate farm family dynamics.
This program of events recognises the influx of young families both new and familiar to the Glen Innes area, many of whom may be partners or spouses encountering the logistics of working in a farm business for the first time and unsure of how to become involved.
Building skills in how to run an effective, resilient and successful farm provides a doorway for all members of the family to feel empowered and valued, both in the business and the wider agricultural community.
"Being in a farm business or rural community as an outsider can be isolating and difficult," said Rural Financial Counsellor Jessica Brown.
"The aim of this project is to aid in bridging this gap, and help provide skills and means for partners to entrench themselves in the business and community."
The workshop series will also foster connection and community belonging by creating opportunities for young farming families in the region to get to know each other and create networks that will last long into the future.
Entry is free but please RSVP to GLENRAC on 02 6732 3443 or email katie.shaw@glenrac.org.au.
