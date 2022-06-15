The masterplan for the $50 million redevelopment of Glen Innes District Hospital, which showcases the vision for the new state-of-the-art health facility has been released - and you're invited to comment.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the project would see a completely new hospital constructed behind the existing building to modernise and enhance health services and facilities for patients, staff and the community.
"The release of the masterplan kicks off public consultation and is an opportunity for the Glen Innes community to view the plans and provide feedback to help inform the detailed design of their local hospital," Mr Marshall said.
"Essentially, a new Glen Innes District Hospital will be built on the existing site and include a new fit-for-purpose hospital building that will provide flexible clinical services and contemporary models of care for the Glen Innes community now and into the future."
The new hospital will contain 29 inpatient beds, 8 consult rooms for GPs and other specialists and allied health professionals, new maternity birthing suites, operating theatre and five day surgery chairs.
"The masterplan shows the new hospital campus and how the new and existing buildings connect with each other, as well as the location for other services and facilities including parking, the hospital's entry and drop off area and staff accommodation," Mr Marshall said.
"The new Glen Innes ambulance station will be built on the campus, ensuring swift, effective collaboration between paramedics and hospital staff in the event of an emergency to deliver the best clinical outcomes for patients and their families.
"Another key focus of the project is ensuring our contemporary health facility is culturally appropriate and a welcoming space for patients, visitors and staff."
Mr Marshall said the project team was seeking feedback on the masterplan, collaborating with clinicians, staff and the local community to help shape planning and design.
"I'm encouraging the community to have their say at pop-up sessions next week at the Mackenzie Mall, near the entry to Coles and Service NSW, on Monday 20 June from 4.30 to 6.30pm and Tuesday 21 June from 12 to 2pm," Mr Marshall said.
"Sessions are also being held with the hospital staff, Glen Innes Severn Council and other key stakeholders to gain their vital input on the master plan."
For more information on the redevelopment and community pop-up sessions for the masterplan visit https://hneinfra.health.nsw.gov.au/projects/glen-innes
