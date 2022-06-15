Glen Innes Examiner
MP Adam Marshall invites community to comment on Glen Innes District Hospital rebuild

Updated June 15 2022 - 1:13pm, first published 12:32pm
HAVE YOUR SAY: MP Adam Marshall has announced the public reveal of the masterplan for the new Glen Innes District Hospital. Picture: supplied.

The masterplan for the $50 million redevelopment of Glen Innes District Hospital, which showcases the vision for the new state-of-the-art health facility has been released - and you're invited to comment.

