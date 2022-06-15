Glen Innes Examiner
Our Future

Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network confirm 7 new doctors for the region

Updated June 15 2022 - 1:35pm, first published 3:00am
New GPs confirmed for Glen Innes and the region

Following a successful grant offering, the Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network (The PHN), has announced the imminent start of seven new general practitioners (GPs) to the New England North West and Manning regions.

