GLENRAC, in partnership with the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program bring Melinda Schneider to the Glen Innes RSL.

June 17 2022 - 1:01pm
BE KIND TO YOURSELF: Melinda Schneider with Letitia Cross from RAMHP. Picture: supplied.

More than one hundred people from across the region recently came together to enjoy the soulful sounds and stories of multi-award winning singer-songwriter, Melinda Schneider at the Glen Innes RSL.

