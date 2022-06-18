Faith Matters | Could you make a stand - and at what cost?

"If I can live a life that I can look back over and say, in spite of my clangers, in spite of my failings, I still have woven a tapestry of a life that counted, that made a difference, and that people can look back over and say good things about... I know that we're saved by grace, but James (in the Bible) says faith without works is dead and so, I want the work of my life to have Jesus shining through it. I know I do that imperfectly, I know that I'll fail in the future, but that's where my heart is anyway."