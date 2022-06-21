Who would have thought, just four short weeks ago, that we might have a government that actually looked and sounded competent.
After nearly 10 years of government based on the daily news cycle, magnified in the last few years under Scott Morrison, where pictures of a PM doing other people's jobs substituted for images of him actually doing his own, it is refreshing to see our leaders speaking to us with honesty and clarity about the situations we face.
Penny Wong has rescued our reputation in the Pacific and Anthony Albanese is rebuilding relationships with the French.
Chris Bowen and other ministers have more than ably handled an energy crisis left to them by the ineptitude of the former government.
It is refreshing that news coverage of government is more about what they are doing in terms of policy development and implementation than what they are cooking. I am so over curries!
I have to wonder where the media were during the previous government's term of office. They certainly were not asking the hard questions.
Day after day we are regaled with stories of neglect of duty by the former government. Why were decisions not made? Why were actions not taken?
They were certainly able to take decisions to implement unlawful programs like the Robodebt schemozzle which cost lives as well as dollars.
They were able to take decisions to spend over $30 million to refurbish the Christmas Island Detention Centre to hold one family of four. Thank goodness that the newly elected government held true to their promise and the Mugurrapan family are now safely home in Biloela.
We have seen over the last few weeks a government prepared to implement its election promises to the benefit of the community.
I just hope that the incoming Labor government is true to its commitment to have a more collaborative and consultative approach to government.
This is what the community voted for at the recent election, with the election of a record number of independents and a massive swing to the Greens, giving them more lower house seats and the balance of power in the Senate.
Comments from the government that it is "take it or leave it" in relation to their 43 per cent target for emissions reductions by 2030 are concerning.
The community voted overwhelmingly for stronger action on climate change, both in terms of the so-called teal independents and the very strong vote for the Greens. Labor should embrace this opportunity to do more, rather than play "He Man - Masters of the Universe" in a misguided macho effort to have their own way.
