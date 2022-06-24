Two cars departed Glen Innes, driven by Hound and Tina Woolfe, Deb Stapleton, Katie Allan and Darren Cook, for the annual NSW Variety Bash.
The gang raised more than $12,500 thanks to their generous sponsors and supporters. Last month, 97 cars carrying 300 people hit the road for the 30th anniversary of the NSW Variety Bash raising $1.1 million in total for the children's charity.
"There were not so many gravel roads this year as it was too wet but it beat the 'slowing for dust' that happened so much when we were in drought," said Mr Woolfe.
"It was so good to travel around NSW and see green grass and fat stock everywhere."
The crew started their journey in Newcastle and headed to Spring Ridge, Dubbo, Ballimore, Quambone, Cobar, Condobolin, Forbes, Ardlethan, Wagga Wagga, Wyangala, Bathurst, Wattle Flat and had our final night in the Hunter Valley.
"We wish to thanks our fantastic sponsors," Mr Woolfe said.
Capilano Honey, KC Trucks, Daryl & Lyn Meehan, Coopers Bees, Willis Apiaries, Baker Beekeeping, Steve Webber, Stapleton Grazing, Town Hall Tea & Coffee Shop, Andrew March Mechanical, Print Anything, Tiapan, Valvoline, Rangers Valley, High Hills Honey, Colin Say & Co, Millers Excavating, Alec & Trent Dunn Contracting, Owen & Kaylene Pedlow, Wayne & Karen Williams, Shane & Gary Woolfe, Jenny & David Giltrapp, Steve & Susie Dunn, Steve & Kristen Lynn, Budge & Sid Frend, Emma & Sarah Woolfe, Harry Miller Rockpicking, Allyssa Staggs, Blake & Aaron Murray, Sandra Considine, Sonia O'hara, Frank Sanderson, Max McMillan, Phil & Jan Rowe, Steve Toms, Thomas Lee, Wendy Knight, Belinda Jerrett, Kristie Smith, Carla Bryant, Tracy Wallbridge.
"Plus the contributions to our donation tins around the town which everyone threw their change into over the year - it all adds up."
