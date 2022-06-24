Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Variety Bash team raise $12,500 for children

June 24 2022 - 3:11am
The Glen Innes crew visited lots of small rural and remote communities delivering equipment to schools and bringing much needed tourism revenue.

Two cars departed Glen Innes, driven by Hound and Tina Woolfe, Deb Stapleton, Katie Allan and Darren Cook, for the annual NSW Variety Bash.

