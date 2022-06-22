Organizers of a recent movie night fundraiser in Glen Innes say they are delighted with the response.
Nikki Lee and Faye Burgess arranged for a screening of How to Please a Women to raise money for the Can Assist and the McGrath Foundation.
They said the results were 'incredibly pleasing' both financially and socially.
The worthy causes are no laughing matter helping hundreds of local families. An amazing $2300 was raised through the event, exceeding even the most optimistic expectations .
While it was a mostly female audience a number of prominent local men joined the throng of pink to support the worthy cause.
Once again the Glen Innes community proved its incredible generosity to worthy community causes.
