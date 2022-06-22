Rates set to increase in most New England council areas

Armidale Regional Council and Uralla Councils were capped at 0.7 per cent and both have had that increased to 2.5 per cent; both Glen Innes Severn Council and Inverell Council were also capped at 0.7 per cent and they have each had a 2 per cent increase approved; while Moree Council has had its 0.7 per cent cap lifted to 2.28 per cent.

