'I'm pinching myself': $636 million in budget for Northern Tablelands

Some of the key projects that have been funded in the Northern Tablelands include $27 million for the raising of Malpas Dam wall, $80 million for the Moree Hospital build, $50 million for the redevelopment of Glen Innes Hospital, $227 million to rehabilitate Armidale Kempsey Road, $193.9 million to construct the Moree Special Activation Precinct and $168.7 million joint State and Federal funding for the upgrade of the Newell Highway, including $10 million to continue planning the pavement upgrade north of Moree.