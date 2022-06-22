The Deepwater School of Arts Hall defied the polar odds recently with close to 70 guests enthusiastically supporting the NSW Resilience Small Halls Tour.
Only one of 15 venues in NSW, the heated Deepwater Hall was the perfect backdrop for an evening of world class lyrics. The program was focused around recovery from bushfire disasters enhancing community connections and Deepwater certainly did that in spades.
Advertisement
One of the biggest attendances of the tour, according to organisers, the enthusiastic audience travelled miles lured by the music - in some cases even crossing the border.
And their support was repaid bountifully as the music and melodies flowed featuring the incredible Melanie Horsnell, Sara Tindley and Ash Bell.
The Deepwater community rallied, as always, and was out in force with baking, conversations and more to ensure a fabulous evening. It was great also to have the support of numerous service providers Karen, Kellie, Scott, Andrew and Marty on hand to provide recovery information (RHAMP, PHN, GISC, National RRC Agency).
Now in its 106th year the magnificently renovated Deepwater School of Arts Hall has a proud track record of being a community hub especially during disasters like the recent bushfires.
This fabulous event was yet another opportunity for the remarkable Deepwater community to strengthen their social connections and build important networks enhancing resilience.
I pay tribute to the wider community along with the service providers for the ongoing commitment to the numerous events hosted at the hall.
It is always a team effort and no matter whether it is a fundraiser ,seminar or music the community are so loyal and generous making the Deepwater Hall likely one of the most utilised in the entire region.
The fully equipped hall is available for any event and enquires call me on 0429345255
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.