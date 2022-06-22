Glen Innes Examiner
NSW Resilience Small Halls Tour come to Deepwater

By Mary Hollingworth
Updated June 22 2022 - 11:19am, first published 5:00am
The Deepwater School of Arts Hall defied the polar odds recently with close to 70 guests enthusiastically supporting the NSW Resilience Small Halls Tour.

