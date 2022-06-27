'You can't write this stuff': What's happening in Canberra

After the recent federal election, we were all looking forward to a new style of politics in Australia ... one which was less combative and more collaborative or consultative.
At least that is what some of the analysts and commentators were suggesting.
We saw a swathe of climate focussed independents elected at the expense of so-called moderate Liberals who never found the backbone to actually stand up for what they believed in against the fossil-fuelled Nats. We saw the Greens record their best ever electoral result.
So, let's look at the first six weeks of this brave new world.
The incoming government had to hit the ground running when they faced a power supply crisis in their first few weeks. They have handled the situation fairly well, all things considered.
They were ably assisted by Peter Dutton, newly crowned leader of the Liberal Party, and various other hangers on who tried to blame them for the crisis created by the former government.
As one former minister said: "The Labor Party had nine years in opposition to prepare for this crisis."
You can't write this stuff. Satirical news outlets like The Chaser, The Betoota Advocate and The Shovel must have been worried about their futures.
Then in an address to the Sydney Institute, Senator Hollie Hughes, obviously not one of the intellectual heavyweights of the Liberals, blamed "Marxist teachers" for the LNP election loss.
Along with her leader, Peter Dutton, she is not hearing the message that ordinary Australian voters sent loud and strong on May 21.
I also wonder whether other political leaders are actually hearing that message.
The incoming Labor government promised a new way of doing politics.
I must say that, along with many others, I have noticed an air of calm competence pervading federal politics since the election in the way that the government, and individual ministers, have gone about their business.
It is hard for the boys not to play Rambo though.
Whether it is Anthony Albanese sending a letter to the cross bench MPs telling them what their staffing allocations will be rather than talking to them about it, or a senator-elect telling the government he will not pass legislation if he doesn't get the staff he wants, or the Greens deciding that now that they are in a real position of power that they will alienate middle Australia by dissing on the Australian flag - when all the negative media attention had been on Peter Dutton for dissing on the Indigenous flags.
The more things change...
