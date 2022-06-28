I know that I am in the minority. I get that an opinion like the one I am about to offer is deeply unpopular.
However, last week when Australia awoke to the news that the American Supreme Court had overturned Roe vs Wade, I can't say that I was upset.
In the 39 years in which Roe vs Wade stood, it is estimated that some 60 million abortions were performed in the USA. That is 60 million lives that never saw the light of day. I really do struggle to understand how this can be seen as anything other than a tragedy.
For many decades, western nations have seen a general trend toward more and more liberalised abortion laws.
Some laud this as a win for choice and autonomy, yet it seems to me that these 'wins' have come at the expense of a high view of the intrinsic worth of human life.
A drunk or speeding driver hits a car carrying a pregnant woman and kills the child, and they rightly face legal consequences. That same child is aborted, and many people now celebrate that we have the freedom to choose.
Is the unborn's life only valuable when the pregnancy is wanted? And what about other lives? Which illnesses, disabilities or other inconveniences might render a person's life less worthy of being lived?
The couple grieving the tragedy of a miscarriage or stillbirth knows they have lost a person of great worth, not simply a collection of cells. And who among us would ever dream of 'comforting' them with the fact that what they had lost was merely the hope and dream of a potential person.
Yet many people talk of abortion as no more than a simple medical procedure.
I am thankful that God's verdict is that life is inherently worthwhile. So much so that he sent his son to be born as a little baby, to live a life like ours and to die for us, to make us his own treasured possession.
Jesus was undoubtedly an inconvenient pregnancy. He would be a prime candidate for abortion today. Yet his is a life that has had more impact than any other in history.
His life continues to impact countless millions in our world today. And his is a life that gives us a great example to follow. After all, if God has shown human life to be so inherently valuable that he would give Jesus for our sake, how can we rightly think differently?
Yet more than anything else, I am thankful for what Christ's life means for me. For I know that too often I have treated as cheap, what Christ calls valuable. I cannot pretend that I could stand before God without guilt or shame if called to account for my life.
However, Jesus not only came into the world but suffered its brokenness. He was treated as cheap and expendable, having his life cruelly snatched away. And he experienced this for me. My own failings are born by him so that I might be forgiven and renewed.
So I am sad when I consider those lives which have never seen the light of day.
I am sad that in our world, so many people are told that ending a pregnancy is their best option.
I am sorry that so often, people feel cornered in this decision, lacking the support they need to bring a new life into the world.
But I am thankful beyond words for Jesus, who shows us the great value of life by not only taking on human flesh but by making a way for us to know forgiveness and renewal.
