The luxurious Chapel Theatre was the idyllic setting for Sunday's musical Soiree by Goldheist and the Cranky Bankers.
Guests were lured by the national reputation of some of the country's most prominent musicians and the afternoon exceeded all expectations.
Hester Fraser (Goldheist) was mesmerising as she performed one musical extravaganza after another, while the lyrics were perfectly supported by the incredible talents of the local Haselwood family (Lily, Katie and James), Brooke Gillet and Anthony Wamsley.
The afternoon was the perfect setting for the launch of Hester's latest CD Realm of Love.
Indeed the audience was truly in "love" with Sunday's music loving every single second.
We could have been at a prestigious theatre in London or Paris but happily for many it was here in our fabulous Glen Innes community.
