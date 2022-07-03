Glen Innes Examiner
Pedro De Pakas fronts court accused of threatening MP Barnaby Joyce's AFP security officer on New England Highway during federal election campaign

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 5 2022 - 7:07am, first published July 3 2022 - 11:09pm
ADJOURNED: A security officer assigned to MP Barnaby Joyce, pictured, was allegedly threatened during a roadside incident earlier this year. Photo: Peter Hardin, file

VIDEOS, transcripts and statements will make up part of the evidence against a man accused of threatening the federal police officer protecting Barnaby Joyce during the federal election campaign.

