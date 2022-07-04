History Matters || Adding colour to family history

Earlier local newspapers recorded many community occasions - not only organisation and council meetings and court cases in great detail, but also land transactions, school concerts and presentation nights etc., and weddings.
The following wedding reported on Monday, March 21, 1921, in the Glen Innes Examiner adds colour to family history.
"A very pretty wedding was celebrated in the Cameron Memorial Church on Wednesday last, the contracting parties being Mr Christopher Hilton fourth son of Mr and Mrs Hilton of Neil, Street [now Coronation Avenue] and Miss Elsie Irene Brown youngest daughter of Mr J Brown of Wentworth Street. The Rev AP Cameron BA officiated.
"Miss Elsie Lane played the wedding march as the bride entered the church. The bride who was given away by her father, wore a pretty frock of white chiffon and voile trimmed with malines lace and insertion and medallions with a court train of the same materials trimmed with lovers' knots and orange blossom.
"A beautiful bouquet and a gold pendant, gifts of the bridegroom were also part of her adornment.
"Miss Ethel Brown attended her sister, wearing a shell pink chiffon voile frock trimmed with kilted frills and black cable stitching and a smart black hat of panne velvet.
"A pretty bouquet and a Nellie Stewart bangle she wore were gifts of the bridegroom Little Mona Legge who acted as train bearer looked sweet in a silver net frock with lover's knots and orange blossom and a beautiful basket of flowers in red, blue, and white tones and wore a dainty little brooch, gift of the bridegroom.
"Mr Norman Brown brother of the bride acted as best man.
"After the ceremony, a reception was held at the home of the bride's sister [Mabel], Mrs Bert Defraine of Taylor St, the Reverend AP Cameron presided.
"The bride's traveling dress was a smart navy costume and her hat in henna and saxe colours made a very suitable contrast.
"Mr and Mrs Hilton were spending their honeymoon in Brisbane.
"Many handsome and useful presents including several cheques were received by the happy couple."
Christopher had served in the AIF and was a plumber at the time of his wedding.
Their children were Lola Olive, Betty Noreen, Lorraine Jean, Ross Graham, and Brian Christopher.
Elsie Hilton lived to the grand old age of 101.
