The Glen Innes Elks have huge plans as they prepare for this Saturday's clashes against the table topping St Albert's sides.
The round 10 fixtures will also play host to the club's annual Ladies' Day and there's a huge amount of activities planned.
As well as the New England Rugby Union senior fixtures, there will be a junior girls' 7s match and a jersey auction with the men wearing pink in honour of the day.
For the pink jersey-wearing men, it will also be the chance for redemption after slipping up in their last-start 22-19 loss against the Armidale Blues.
"We lost on the final play, we were ahead down their end with three or four minuttes to go and we weren't able to control the game and we should have been able to really," Elks president Tom Benton said.
"A few bad penalties and they marched down the field, we gave them the opportunity and they took it."
Albies lead all the men's grades and Benton believes the coming clash will give them a gauge on where the second-placed Elks are at.
"We have been competitive with them every game we have had for the last two seasons," he said.
"They have won all three but each one has been close, less than five points.
"They have been the top team for the last two years so hopefully we can get one on them this weekend for Ladies' Day."
The Elkettes didn't take the field with the Blues forfeiting but will have the chance against a red hot Albies team coming off a 96-nil triumph.
The Glen women have been building in numbers and improving on the field each week.
It will also be a test for the Tenterfield third grade team against Albies.
The Bumblebees are second place behind the students in positive signs all-round for the joint venture.
Since the Elks and Bees joined forces this season, all signs have been positive.
"It has been great," Benton said.
"We have averaged 22 players a week of Glen players so we had utterly no chance of fielding two teams ourselves.
"Everyone is getting game time, if we didn't have Tenterfield we would have eight blokes sitting on the bench getting five minutes a week.
"It has been great and Tenterfield have been great to work with."
This Saturday's matches begin at 12.50pm at Elk park.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
