How the change of government is looking

The Liberals and Nationals have been doing everything in their power since the federal election, which saw them lose power to the ALP, to paint themselves as irrelevant buffoons.
Karen Andrews claimed that Labor was responsible for the energy crisis because "they had nine years in opposition to prepare" for the crisis.
David Littleproud, newly installed leader of the Nats, has turned out as a big supporter of nuclear power, despite having said and done nothing about it during his almost 10 years in government.
Peter Dutton, having presided over the destruction of any reasonable relationship with China, now follows the Liberal leader tradition of holidaying overseas during a national emergency.
You could be forgiven for thinking that it is the Liberals and Nationals that had been out of government for a decade.
On the subject of the Labor government, isn't it great to see the adults in control.
It matters not which minister steps up to make some announcement or other, they exude competence and a sense of being across their area of responsibility.
Daily photo ops of the PM pretending to do someone else's job are, thankfully, behind us.
The announcement last week by Attorney General Mark Dreyfuss that the insane prosecution of Bernard Collaery would be dropped was a breath of fresh air.
Collaery's prosecution by the previous LNP government stunk of an obscene effort to protect the reputation of former Foreign Minister Alexander Downer, under whose stewardship, it seems, the Australian Secret Intelligence Service bugged the Cabinet room of East Timor at a time when the fledgling nation was negotiating how to divvy up the spoils from the Timor Sea oil deposits with Australia.
The decision raises questions about the ongoing prosecutions of other whistleblowers and how we can protect those who put everything on the line to disclose wrongdoing by the rich and/or powerful.
On a related matter, the shuffling and posturing around the shape and scope of a federal anti-corruption body are getting louder and more visible.
Also in the spotlight over the next few months will be Labor's emissions reduction target and its climate credentials.
While Labor will claim, indeed already has, that it has a mandate for its 43 per cent target, there are others who also claim mandates for higher targets.
This includes not just the Greens and the so-called Teal Independents, but also a growing raft of South Pacific leaders who are demanding stronger action from an Australian government that claims to take climate action seriously.
As David Pocock, newly elected independent senator from the ACT, said recently, the government should see the 43 per cent target "more as a floor than a ceiling".
