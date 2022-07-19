'His life was a mess': A wrestler who turned to Christianity

As a kid, I wasted way too many hours watching wrestling.
One of wrestling's biggest names back then was Shawn Michaels. As a wrestler, Michaels was skilful, charismatic, and more than a little irreverent. He was a masterful storyteller within the ring, and millions of people tuned in to watch him.
The man behind the character, Michael Shawn Hickenbottom, was far less together than his in-ring persona.
As a somewhat shy kid, performing for massive crowds who longed for larger-than-life characters, Hickenbottom turned to drugs and alcohol to dull his nerves. He would calm the concerns of loved ones by assuring them he only "partied when he was on the road." In reality, he was on the road 250-plus days a year!
His first marriage failed, and his second could have done as well but for a far more committed wife than he deserved. A wife who would prove the catalyst for a stunning transformation in Hickenbottom's life.
"When I was a horrific wretch, she didn't pine away, but she went into her closet and prayed for me. I don't think there's anything greater you can do for someone."
That wife is Rebecca Curci. The couple met while working together and married within a month. The couple discovered they were pregnant only six weeks after the wedding.
Hickenbottom knew that his life was a mess. In his own mind, the news that he would be a father gave him nine months to get his act together. Yet, for all the joy and excitement which the birth of their child brought, he simply couldn't get himself back on track. He continued to spiral further.
During this time, Curci became involved in a local church where an abandoned childhood faith was rekindled. Her faith grew, and she began to pray for her husband.
Hickenbottom, meanwhile, continued to struggle. Despite his best efforts, he could not leave the drugs or alcohol behind. He was horrified the first time he realised his now two-year-old son could recognise his father's "tiredness." Yet even then, he could not sort himself out.
Yet through it all, Hickenbottom could see the change that Christian faith had brought about in his wife. So as she had done, he now walked into his local church searching for answers. It was there that he says he truly met Jesus for the first time.
"I found you can believe the man in history that is Jesus who walked the earth. It's a whole different thing altogether to know Him as the Son of God to have reconciled yourself to Almighty God."
No more was Jesus just another name from the history books, an abstract figure with no relevance to life here and now. No. Hickenbottom knew the Jesus who could change everything for him.
"The only thing that makes me a Christian, I guess, is the fact that I, I dunno, I guess I admitted and confessed that I needed help and that I couldn't live this life on my own. Whatever that makes me, it makes me. I'm a better man for it, a better husband, a better father."
Plenty of other people noticed the change as well. His behaviour had not made him the most popular individual among his fellow wrestlers. However, this began to change as Hickenbottom's life was transformed. It was a change that would lead "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to exclaim, "they say the Lord works in mysterious ways, and I guess they're right. Because he surely worked a miracle with a man that I'm now happy to call my friend."
Shawn Michaels was someone who gave me enormous fun and excitement with the stories he told in the wrestling ring. But none of that gives me the joy of hearing the story of what Jesus has done for him.
