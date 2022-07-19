History Matters || Remembering the corner stores in Glen Innes

Last week we published part 1 of Don Thomas' recollections of a time when there were many corner stores in town. Today we continue with part 2...
The corner store was a place where you could go and buy one Bex powder each morning, catch up with the local gossip, make that important phone call, pick up a loaf of bread or a packet of cigs.
Advertisement
Arnott's bickies came loose in tins - broken ones were cheaper, and we sold lollies separately - musk sticks, cobbers, freckles...
Bread: (Daily) Harvie Bakery's (Ken Harvie), later Buttercup Bakeries and then Hunts Bakery (Charlie Jean Hunt). Cakes: (Daily) Harvie's and then Hunts. Milk: (Twice Daily) Bottles and also bulk for milkshakes, delivered by whoever had the milk-run for our area of town.
READ MORE:
Butter: From local Butter Factory.
Fruit & Vegetables: O'Chee's and Solomons. Local growers also supplied produce; Jim grew carrots and parsnips. Smallgoods: Northwest Smallgoods from Inverell, supplied cold meats - ham and corn beef, Devon, luncheon, and garlic came in large rolls, they were all cut by us with a manual meat slicing machine.
Later, I remember KR Darling Downs from Toowoomba supplied bacon and some other products. Soft drinks: "Snowclad" and "Coke" from F & E Thomas Inverell, "Golden Circle" local rep Rolf Mundstock.
We also sold smaller giftware, household items, some children's wear, and toys - many displayed in our front windows. There were two major suppliers for these- Kennard & Kennard of Glebe in Sydney.
The travelling showroom was a large truck with their products displayed for us to order. The other firm was S. Hoffnungs & Co.
Pauline Thomas had also purchased an industrial model knitting machine and overlocker and made woollen jumpers for customers.
The early 1970s corner stores came under greater competition with the arrival of the supermarket - both Kwong Sings & Mackenzies, and the increasing cost of many items.
A number of Glen Innes corner store owners banded together and approached Davids Holdings, one of the largest independent grocery wholesalers at the time. However, Davids required a minimum sized order each time, (something like 50 cartons).
To achieve this, each store would submit their order to (I think, Val De Jersey or Marie Squires), who would dispatch the order. When the goods arrived, each store would go and collect their items from a central pick-up point.
Our family's day-to-day involvement with the Wentworth Street store finished in 1973, when Jim leased the shop to Lonnie Jones. Later he sold the property to Ron and Pat Gough.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.